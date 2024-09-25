Jamestown Police looking for information connected to homicide investigation

JAMESTOWN, NY (WKBW) — Jamestown Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the owner and operator of this dark colored pick-up truck.

Police say this is part of an investigation into a homicide on September 10th.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Forest and Newland Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found 68-year-old Doug Howie of Jamestown had been shot. According to police, he was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania where he later died.

Anyone with information on this pick-up truck's driver or owner is asked to please call the Jamestown Command Desk at 716-483-7537 or the confidential tip line at 716-483-8477 (TIPS).