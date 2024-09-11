Police investigating after man shot and killed in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Forest and Newland Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found 68-year-old Doug Howie of Jamestown had been shot. According to police, he was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania where he later died.

Anyone with information should call the Jamestown Command Desk at (716) 483-7537 or the confidential line at (716) 483-7722.