'It's one of my callings': Gowanda High School students finish epoxy table projects

GOWANDA, NY — Back in March, 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson met with Gowanda High School students who were beginning to make epoxy river tables, now in June they are complete.

Senior Ella Luther says she is ecstatic to finish the massive project.

"I get to tell people, I made this and also not a lot of girls make this so it's pretty cool," said Luther.

The parents of the students are even more happy because they adding new furniture to their collection that is made by their kids.

"I'm so proud of him and I'm just so happy that we have this class so all of the students can learn these life skills and maybe start a little side business someday," said Amy Ackley, mother of a senior at Gowanda High School.

The students are making their parents proud of their accomplishments.

"I feel pride in the joy that he has made these projects with Mr. Partridge and his friends it's a great class and all kids should sign up for it," said Heather Fort, mother of a senior at Gowanda High School.

The students tell me they learned about the importance of problem-solving.

"It is an experience I will never forget. I'm very proud of all of my projects, especially the table of how it turned out. I can turn a lemon into lemonade," said senior Daniel Stang, whose table had cracked due to overheating during the resin setting.

