'It's a nice skill to have in life' Gowanda high schoolers learn the true meaning of grit with project

GOWANDA, NY — Gowanda Central High School students are taking on 8 foot slabs of maple for their Technical class and turning them into trendy tables.

WKBW

"It's not the same old 1950's wood-shop class that people think of anymore," said Tom Partridge the Techincal Teacher at the high school.

Partridge is testing his students creativity and problem solving through the slabs from County Custom Woods in Conewango Valley, by making epoxy river tables.

WKBW

The epoxy river tables on Amazon can cost you anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars, but these students are putting their own touch ion the trendy tables.

This project more importantly is teaching them skills they can use throughout their lives.

"It's a nice skill to have going into life, because instead of buying stuff, I will be able to fix it," said Aiden Ackley, Gowanda Central Senior.

"You wind up with a nice tangible product that you can hopefully, use for the rest of your life," said Partridge.

These students say the possibilities of what they can create is endless.

"Whatever you can imagine, you can create it and bring it to life," said Daniel Stang, senior.

Partridge says the epoxy tables will be ready by the end of the year.

