'It’s just how I am': Lone survivor from Cattaraugus Co. fire shares safety tips with elementary school

DELEVAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pioneer senior James Cook lost both his parents and two younger sisters in a house fire last month, but this 18-year-old is turning that tragedy into a chance to help other children protect themselves.

On September 6, a fire broke out at the Cook family’s Cattaraugus County home, killing James’ entire family, only he was able to escape.

Police said it is believed the blaze started in the kitchen of the home. 'It's just devastating to hear': 4 family members killed in house fire in Cattaraugus County

“It was a fight or flight response that happened in my brain,” James said. “I took my AC out of the window. I hopped on the roof, and I tucked and rolled when I landed [on the ground].”

At just 18 years old, James experienced unimaginable grief, but he never let that take away his heart for helping others.

WKBW James Cook (left) spent Thursday morning teaching Delevan Elementary students how to use the fire hose.

This high school senior is turning the worst moment of his life into a chance to teach others how to be safe if they ever end up in a burning building too.

“It’s just how I am. My dad taught me to be an independent man and help others and here I am being independent and helping others,” James said.

WKBW James Cook stopped by to meet many of the firefighters that responded to the call at his house.

James spent Thursday morning at Delevan Elementary School, a school he attended in his youth, spending time with kids and reminding them all of the very reasons he is alive today.

“Keep your [bedroom] door closed and stay low, that right there will buy you so much time to get out of a house that is on fire,” James said.

The community has raised more than $50,000 in support of James.

After seeing James with nothing, not even clothes to wear, the community knew they had to step up and help him. 'My heart breaks': Cattaraugus County rallying behind 18-year-old who lost family in fire

There will be a memorial for James’ family on November 16 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at The Annex (12139 Olean Road, Chaffee, NY 14030). This memorial will be immediately followed by another fundraiser in support of James.