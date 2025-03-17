'It’s heartbreaking': Holland Central School District parents react to potential teacher cuts

HOLLAND, NY (WKBW) — Parents in the Holland Central School District are pushing back against potential teacher layoffs. Some reached out to 7 News asking us to raise their voices as the district considers possible teacher layoffs and program cuts.

WKBW Holland Central School parents & students posted these signs in support of teachers.

Families of students gathered outside Holland's Middle and Elementary schools early Monday morning before the start of classes to show their support for the teachers.

WKBW Emilee Frazee, school parent.



“And to see what's happening – it's heartbreaking,” said Emilee Frazee.

“It was just very upsetting to see our kids so hurt by this,” said Amanda Conley.

The parents said they're upset after learning the Holland School District is considering 11 possible teacher layoffs, potentially cutting the music program and several other positions for next school year.

WKBW Parents & students gather early Monday morning to support teachers.



"The BOE meeting, they did state these things could happen, but it was never set in stone, so to just go and fire 11 teachers – it’s an outrage," Frazee said. "It's completely awful.”

"My daughter loves going to school just for the music specifically, and so it going to be really difficult to kind of relay that to her – that there might not be those programs next year,” said Conley.

WKBW Amanda Conley, school parent.

Parents claim layoff decisions were made during closed-door, executive session of the school board.

According to the school board, the district is facing a nearly $2 million budget deficit next school year, a cut to state Foundation Aid, and declining enrollment.

WKBW Holland School Board meeting in February.

I made several attempts to speak with the superintendent starting on Friday evening and at one point on Monday I was told he was in the office, but he would not take my call. He has not returned my call or responded to three emails.

However, I was able to reach Holland School Board president, Russell Clothier, by text stating: “At this time, I can confirm that the board has not voted on this matter and will not until all available avenues for preventing these layoffs have been exhausted.”

"The parents of this community, more so than anything, just looking to kind of understand how we got to this position," said Jessica Suchan. "And what we can do going forward – what our options are to hopefully right the ship.”

WKBW Jessica Suchan, parent.

“We are willing to try to help come up with answers, formulate some answers as a community and I think that's what's most important,”said Conley.

For now, the parents and students want the teachers to know how much they care about them.

WKBW Students say they "love" and "support" their teachers.

“Keep our teachers,” students shouted.

Parents encourage community members to attend the school board meeting on Monday, March 24.