'Will sustain and create hundreds of job opportunities': Major expansion for an ice cream maker in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WKBW) — Some sweet news out of Chautauqua County at an ice cream-making plant in Dunkirk where a major expansion is underway.

It's being called "A Scoop of Progress for Dunkirk."

WKBW Sign on the podium at the announcement.

I bring you the voices of Wells Enterprises leaders, employees, and the governor telling us just how big of an impact this kind of project will have on our community.

“This is a big deal for this area. This is a big deal for the entire state of New York,” remarked Governor Kathy Hochul.

Wells Enterprises is the largest privately owned ice cream maker in the U.S. and it's making a more than $400 million investment right here in Western New York to expand and create a state-of-the-art facility in Dunkirk.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul scooping Wells ice cream.

Here is a look at how New York State funding is provided for this project:



$18 million to support the more than $400 million project

$12 million of the state dollars are “Excelsior Tax” credits

$6 million comes from Empire State Development to help with construction costs

WKBW Construction is underway for the expansion.

“It will sustain and create hundreds of job opportunities. It will stimulate the local economy. It will provide stability for families and for the community,” described Liam Killeem, chief executive & president, Wells Enterprises.

This multi-million-dollar expansion will create 270 new jobs and keep another 370 at the plant.

WKBW Liam Killeem, chief executive & president, Wells Enterprises.

"They're a globally known company. What's this secret place called Dunkirk — Chautauqua County and others will start paying attention. This is exactly how it happens and that's why this day matters. It is truly one of the sweetest days of my life,” declared Governor Hochul.

The governor announced $18 million in state funding for the expansion. $12 million of that comes from tax credits for the job creation. But that money will be held back if Wells doesn't meet those job quotas.

WKBW Governor Kathy Hochul responding to questions about state funding for Wells.

"They don't get the money if they don't reach the employment targets — that's the whole genius behind Empire State tax credits — is that we don't give them an advance and hope that they hire someone — they don't get the money unless they already hire them,” explained Governor Hochul.

“There is a future for us in Dunkirk beyond 2028. We're really just now talking about this phase of the project,” Killeem noted.

The chief executive and president, and vice president of manufacturing and engineering at Wells tell me those jobs will be created.

WKBW Liam Killeem , chief executive & president, and Brad Galles, vice president of manufacturing & engineering.

"How soon do you expect to hire for those new jobs?” I asked.

"We'll start hiring a few people next year to help for some of the preparation of the new line, as we're still running a couple of our own lines, but a majority of the hire will be in the following,” responded Brad Galles, vice president of manufacturing & engineering at Wells.

“For me, it's exciting because I just see how proud the people are,” commented Chris Kristen, senior manager of manufacturing at Wells.

WKBW Chris Kristen, senior manager of manufacturing at Wells.

Kristen tells me he believes the current workforce convinced this national company to expand in Dunkirk.

“Like why Dunkirk? The people — they're so strong. They want to work they want to work hard and that's what kind of made us — I think that was the selling point,” replied Kristen.

WKBW Rendering of new building.

The new, state-of-the-art ice cream facility will also include chocolate manufacturing.

The ice cream maker nationally makes more than 200 million gallons of ice cream each year. It produces hundreds of flavors and varieties of sweet treats.

Company leaders tell 7 News the entire project should be completed by 2028, but the first production line is expected to begin in September or October of next year.