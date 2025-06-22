'I wanna thank them all': Allegany Co. helps 82-year-old man get new home

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — The small community of Allegany County has united to provide a new home for 82-year-old Paul Glover, whose previous residence was deteriorating and posed significant safety risks.

For nearly 50 years, Glover lived in a house that had fallen into disrepair, facing mounting maintenance costs he could no longer handle. Concern for his well-being prompted neighbor Melissa Fuller to take action.

“I was worried that he was gonna be covered in rubble,” Fuller stated, recalling her fears about Glover’s living conditions.

Determined to help, Fuller began providing Glover with food and water, ensuring he could reach the grocery store with assistance from other community members. Recognizing the severity of his situation, a local church stepped in, donating a camping trailer as temporary shelter.

The community’s response has been nothing short of overwhelming. Local residents rallied to assist with repairs and necessary renovations, enabling Glover to regain a safe living environment.

“There are so many people that have stepped up for this project in the community and surrounding communities," said Fuller.

Now, Glover has officially moved into a new home, expressing heartfelt gratitude.

“I wanna thank them all,” he said, relieved to have a stable place to live. Glover now has the luxury of enjoying simple pleasures like mowing his lawn or watching television without the anxiety of impending rainstorms.

WKBW 'I wanna thank everyone': Allegany Co. helps 82-year-old get new home

The collective efforts of the community highlight the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of need. Fuller encapsulated this sentiment perfectly, remarking on the fulfillment of helping others.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to help someone instead of sitting back and watching," said Fuller.

