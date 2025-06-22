'I wanna thank them all': Allegany Co. helps 82-year-old man get new home

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — The small community of Allegany County has united to provide a new home for 82-year-old Paul Glover, whose previous residence was deteriorating and posed significant safety risks.
For nearly 50 years, Glover lived in a house that had fallen into disrepair, facing mounting maintenance costs he could no longer handle. Concern for his well-being prompted neighbor Melissa Fuller to take action.
“I was worried that he was gonna be covered in rubble,” Fuller stated, recalling her fears about Glover’s living conditions.
Determined to help, Fuller began providing Glover with food and water, ensuring he could reach the grocery store with assistance from other community members. Recognizing the severity of his situation, a local church stepped in, donating a camping trailer as temporary shelter.
The community’s response has been nothing short of overwhelming. Local residents rallied to assist with repairs and necessary renovations, enabling Glover to regain a safe living environment.
“There are so many people that have stepped up for this project in the community and surrounding communities," said Fuller.
Now, Glover has officially moved into a new home, expressing heartfelt gratitude.
“I wanna thank them all,” he said, relieved to have a stable place to live. Glover now has the luxury of enjoying simple pleasures like mowing his lawn or watching television without the anxiety of impending rainstorms.
The collective efforts of the community highlight the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of need. Fuller encapsulated this sentiment perfectly, remarking on the fulfillment of helping others.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to help someone instead of sitting back and watching," said Fuller.
This a list of organizations and people who helped Paul Glover:
- LC Whitford
- Andover Fire Department
- Sandy’s Place
- Wayne Paving
- Root Water Wells
- Shay’s Plumbing
- Alfred State students
- Graham Septic
- Ghoulds of Buffalo
- Southern Tier Habitat for Humanity
- Tinkertown Hardware
- Andover Hardware
- Fassett Lane
- Cross Country
- Eastwind Nursery
- Certified Traffic Controllers
- Southern Tier Express
- Pepsi Company
- Auntie EMS
- Mattress City
- Elks Club
- Andover Lions Club
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Chris Hall
- Harry Stevens
- Chris Elliott
- Fred Tompkins
- Cody Saxton
- Dawson Snyder
- Austin Wagner
- Jason Dean
- Adam Cyr
- Doug Schieble
- Larry Fields
- Cayla Pettit
- James Fuller
- Maddox Windus
- Jason Dean Masonry
- John Michael Lauzze
- Lloyd Hollenbeck
- Junior Greene
- Beef Haus
- Texas Hot
- East Wind Nursery
- Tony Napaloni
- General Roofing
- Evan Green
- Presbyterian Church
- Portville Obi Stone
- Roberts Electric,
- Vanpelt Collision