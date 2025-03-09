Andover community rallying to help 82-year-old man in need of safe housing

ANDOVER, NY (WKBW) — An outpouring of community support is underway for 82-year-old Paul Glover, who has faced significant challenges living alone in his deteriorating home on Route 417.

After nearly 50 years in the house, Glover has had to grapple with mounting repair costs that led him to let the property fall into disrepair. His neighbor, Melissa Fuller, expressed her concern for Glover's safety.

“I was worried that he was gonna be covered in rubble," Fuller stated.

Fuller took it upon herself to provide Glover with food and water, ensuring he was able to get to the grocery store with assistance from other community members. Realizing the severe condition of Glover's home, a local church stepped in to support him by donating a camping trailer, which is now stationed at Fuller’s property.

The community has been inundated with repairs and attempts to advocate for Glover, but Fuller noted that available resources often do not extend to situations like his. Now, Fuller is making a heartfelt appeal to the community to assist Glover in securing a safer living space.

“It feels good to have help,” Glover remarked.

With average mortgage costs in Allegany County reaching up to $1,191 and rent averaging $754, Fuller recognized that Glover would struggle to afford a new home independently.

To address this urgent need, Fuller set up a GoFundMe campaign for a tiny home for Glover, successfully raising $15,000 but emphasizing that an additional $10,000 is still required to complete the project.

“Anything that the community or surrounding communities can help with would be so appreciated right now,” Fuller emphasized, as she calls on locals to join in the effort to provide Glover with the home he deserves.

