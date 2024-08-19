'Hopefully, we can make a difference': Moms in Salamanca putting a spotlight on drug abuse

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the sun goes down in Salamanca, one group of women takes a stand, holding signs and shedding light on an issue in their community.

"Over the last couple of years we've really noticed an infiltration by the outside," said Jody Clark, who's lived in Salamanca for years. "Bringing in drugs and it's changing our people."

Homes that once beautified the neighborhood are now boarded up, neighbors say drug dealers have taken them over.

Jody Clark SSMAD Members put spotlights on homes where they suspect drug activity



So they've taken matters into their own hands, forming SSMAD (Seneca and Salamanca Moms Against Drugs), pointing out these drug houses and literally putting a spotlight on the issue.

Taylor Epps Jody Clark leads the SSMAD team

"We're on day 11 of protesting these houses, every day getting out in the street in front of them, lighting them up, letting them know we're here we're not going anywhere," said Jody Clark. Taylor Epps Smith showing off her SMAD shirt

"This was happening on my street, two doors up from me, in front of my children in broad daylight and on my block, it got very violent," said Jeanna Smith, a mother. Taylor Epps Kevin Redeye says he's proud to stand with brave women

"The gratifying feeling I get is at the end of the night and people say 'Man I slept really great last night, it was comfortable having you guys here, we were able to sleep,'" said Kevin Redeye, who helps the group. Taylor Epps It's personal for Angela Little, who battled addiction herself

"I see them in this lifestyle and it's a mess, you look around and you feel hopeless at first and you feel like what am I gonna do, one person," said Angela Little. "But when you have a whole group in the community standing together, it gives you that confidence that you can do something."

Why do they use lights?

"Makes people in the community aware of what is going on and where these houses are, these children around here, they have to live in this community and they don't have to think that this is acceptable behavior," said Redeye.

It’s not about calling them out, their goal is to help and people are reaching out daily.

Taylor Epps They point out which houses to look out for on the street



"We are feeding them if they're hungry. We are getting them in touch with the right services, getting them into treatment and praying they stick with it," said Clark.

They also have the support of the Seneca Nation.

"Illegal drug activity is a threat to our safety, our health and our overall way of life," said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. "The work that SMAD and other vigilant individuals are doing at the community level is an important part of the overall effort to keep our community safe."

They’re setting up a Venmo account to take donations and looking for more volunteers while they continue to protest.

The SMAD group says they've gotten some pushback from police, 7 News reached out and got this statement.