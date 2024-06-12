Hideaway Bay Resort on Lake Erie in Silver Creek now open

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tucked away in a beautiful cove on Lake Erie is a new destination for relaxation and entertainment and it is now open for all to enjoy.

Hideaway Bay Resort is a four-season resort in Silver Creek located on a secluded lakefront property east of the Walnut Creek outlet on Lake Erie. It is on the former site of the Hideaway Bay Restaurant.

7 News gave you a first look at the resort in May when it hosted a "sneak peek."

Hideaway Bay Resort is a concept Kevin Cullen and his wife Christian Edie have been developing for over a decade New Hideaway Bay Resort in Silver Creek to host a preview beach event this weekend

Visitors can relax in a private cabana at the beach while staying in one of ten stunning lakefront cottages.

"Each cottage has incredible views of Lake Erie," Edie told 7 News in May. "They have two bedrooms, queen-size beds in each bedroom, and then a pull-out sofa. There is a small kitchenette, a fireplace with a TV, and a bathroom with a standing shower."

Hideaway Bay Resort A rendering of the interior of one of the Lakefront cottages at Hideaway Bay Resort. The cottages will be available for visitors starting in mid-June.

Visitors can also enjoy an elevated dining experience at the resort's on-site restaurant named "Drift," unwind in the wood-burning hot tub or sauna or participate in a variety of watersports.

"We are really just trying to create a barefoot luxury experience for residents and visitors of Western New York," Cullen told 7 News in May.

You can find more information here.