New Hideaway Bay Resort in Silver Creek to host a preview beach event this weekend

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tucked away in a beautiful cove on Lake Erie is a new destination for relaxation and entertainment and this weekend you can get a preview of things to come.

The new Hideaway Bay Resortin Silver Creek is hosting a "sneak peek" beach event starting Saturday at Noon. The three-day event is open to the public and will feature live music, a food truck, a tiki bar, and some incredible views.

A rendering of Hideaway Bay Resort in Silver Creek, New York. The 10 Lakefront Cottages are expected to be completed by mid-June.

"Anyone can come for the day and experience this beautiful resort," said Kevin Cullen, who owns Hideaway Bay Resort with his wife Christian Edie, "We just feel really privileged and honored to have the opportunity to create a great space here"

Hideaway Bay Resort is a concept Cullen and Edie have been developing for over a decade.

Christian Edie and Kevin Cullen are the co-owners of Hideaway Bay Resort. The couple has been working on the concept for more than a decade.

While the preview weekend will give visitors their first look at the resort, it's only a small taste of things to come.

When Hideaway Bay Resort fully opens in mid-June visitors can relax in a private cabana at the beach while staying in one of ten stunning lakefront cottages.

Starting in mid-June visitors to Hideaway Bay Resort will be able to rent one of the 10 Lakefront Cottages that are available right on the beach.

"Each cottage has incredible views of Lake Erie," said Edie, "They have two bedrooms, queen-size beds in each bedroom, and then a pull out sofa. There is a small kitchenette, a fireplace with a tv, and a bathroom with a standing shower."

A rendering of the interior of one of the Lakefront cottages at Hideaway Bay Resort. The cottages will be available for visitors starting in mid-June.

Visitors can also enjoy an elevated dining experience at the resort's on-site restaurant named "Drift", unwind in the woodburning hot tub or sauna, or participate in a variety of watersports.

"We are really just trying to create a barefoot luxury experience for residents and visitors of Western New York," said Cullen.

"Just a place of entertainment for guests to come and enjoy themselves and relax, get rejuvenated and continue to come back," added Edie.

Hideaway Bay Resort is already taking cottage reservations for the upcoming season. Rates start at $425 a night. You can find more information here.