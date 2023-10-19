‘He has a passion for serving his community’: Refugees & asylum seekers making positive impact in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Nearly 100 refugees and asylum seekers have moved to Jamestown in 2023, and some are already leaving a positive impact on their new southern tier community.

Faizi Koy Leonard has lived in Jamestown for about 9 months as a refugee.

He was forced to flee his home county of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for his own safety.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Faizi Koy Leonard gave a sermon to the parishioners of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown on October 9.

“Faizi is from a group that was not in favor of the political change over in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Rev. Luke Foder with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Faizi now works as a Christian pastor in both Buffalo and Jamestown.

He did not want to speak on camera, because his English is not very strong.

However, he did share a sermon that he gave to the parishioners at St. Luke’s Episcopal two weeks ago with the help of a translator.

WKBW Rev. Luke Foder with Faizi Koy Leonard after his October 9 St. Luke’s Episcopal sermon.

“I am very happy to be in front of you and preach to you the word of God,” Faizi said to the church goers through a Kiswahili to English translator.

“Faizi reached out and asked if he could preach here at St. Luke’s and I said ‘Of course! Do you have a translator?’” Rev. Foder said.

Rev. Foder shared that he is incredibly proud of the work Faizi has done during his short time living in New York state.

“He has a real passion for serving his community through music and preaching.”

Faizi is one of roughly 80-100 refugees and asylum seekers that go to St. Luke’s Episcopal.

WKBW Rev. Luke Foder had the flags of the four different countries (Syria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Venezuela, Columbia) that the refugees and asylum seekers came from hung up inside St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The church helps these people transition to life in a new country as part of their New Neighbor Coalition.

“They really are open to learning our way of living, as well as us learning theirs,” Rev. Foder said.

In recent months, their local community has welcomed them with open arms, by donating bikes and furniture for their new neighbors to use.

New Neighbor Coalition People within the New Neighbor Coalition posing with the bikes they received from the Jamestown community.

“God is not from any one particular people or language,” Rev. Foder said. “God transcends those things.”

If you are looking to help Faizi or the other refugees and asylum seekers, the church is looking for both financial and winter clothes donations.