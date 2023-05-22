Members of a church in Jamestown helping several migrant families

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown are helping several migrant families make the transition to life in Western New York after leaving their homes thousands of miles away in Latin America.

“While they have to leave their homes back in Latin America often due to war or economic strife or even threats upon their family's lives they chose to come to Jamestown,” says Linnea Haskin, Market Director of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. “And many of them tell me they love it here because it’s so quiet.”

Some of the families are from Colombia and have been in Jamestown for several months.

The families have been offering their authentic foods of empanadas, arepas, and arroz con pollo to the church.

And soon the Jamestown community will be able to taste their food in a public market event that’s happening in a few weeks.

“And in exchange, individuals can make a donation that will go to our migrant support fund,” says Haskin. “And it’s just a great way for them to interact with the community and for people to understand the role they can play here in our community as just another member of our community who’s contributing positively.”

Rev. Luke Fodor tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they will continue welcoming families, but they're hoping the state will approve a block grant.

“I did hear that it’s potential that might be going forward,” Rev. Fodor says. “So if that goes forward we’ll be able to help in a more consistent way as it is now it is difficult with private resources to fund someone’s livelihood.”

Rev. Fodor says more needs to be done so these families can work and build their own foundations.

He even hopes other communities will open their hearts to other migrants in need.

“If you were forced to leave your country and had all your privileges taken away if you were in those same shoes,” he expresses. “I think all of us would do what we could to take care of our children and the next generation to make sure they were safe.”

Other church members say working closely with these families has opened their eyes.

“Individuals who are coming here seeking asylum are doing so because they need a new and safe home,” Haskin says. “And it’s my understanding that’s what the United States is all about.”

You can taste some authentic Colombian food at the Jamestown Public Market that’s happening June 10th from 10 am to 2 pm while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be celebrating pride month Friday, June 9th throughout the weekend.

Click here to help donate to the migrant families that are in need.