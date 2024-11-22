'Every winter is different': Holiday Valley hoping to make snow and open on November 29

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Ski resorts, like Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, are embracing colder temperatures and snow.

A posting on social media noting that if the forecast remains cold enough, it will start making snow next week.

I traveled to Ellicottville to find out when you might be ready to hit the slopes.

I spoke with Holiday Valley Marketing Director Dash Hegeman and Mountain Operations Director Jim Curtis about waiting for the right conditions to kick off a new ski and snowboarding season.

“Every year is different. Every winter is different,” remarked Jim Curtis.

WKBW Dusting of snow on the slope at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

"And we're kind of at Mother Nature's whim,” replied Hegeman.

If you're anxiously awaiting the start of the ski and snowboarding season, the first official light dusting of snow across the slopes at Holiday Valley is creating excitement.

“And being able to come into work this morning, first thing, seeing the snow on the ground was definitely something that cheered a lot of people up – got a lot of our fans excited on social media,” Hegeman noted.

WKBW Holiday Valley Marketing Director Dash Hegeman.

“How excited are you to get everything going here for the season?” Buckley asked Curtis. “It would be nice to get everything rolling,” Curtis responded.

Curtis oversees the 60 slopes at Holiday Valley.

“Lifts, snowmaking, lights, grooming – we're in charge of everything out on the hill,” described Curtis.

WKBW Mountain Operations Director Jim Curtis.

Hegeman told me they're hoping to crank up their snow-making machine by next week since Mother Nature is not lending a big hand.

"We’ll have some nice windows of opportunity to make snow, especially at night," he said, with a hint of optimism. "Our snow-making team is fantastic and dedicated. They’re ready to get out there and start making snow.”

Curtis and his team are ready for it if the weather cooperates.

WKBW Holiday Valley.

"Ideally, you’d love to have the ground frozen before you start, but it doesn’t usually happen that way. We’ve opened with all man-made snow before,” Curtis explained.

With all the mild weather Western New York has experienced this fall, even if 10 inches of snow fell right now, the slopes still would not be ready.

WKBW Holiday Valley.

"If we got a bunch of snow today, the reality is the ground is still pretty warm and wet," says Hegeman. "Once you get a groomer on top of it, it just packs down a lot."

Holiday Valley is planning to have its opening day for the ski and snowboard season on November 29, but that's all pending on the snow.