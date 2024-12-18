'Disservice to our community': Dunkirk neighbors raise concerns over 84% property tax hike

DUNKIRK, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday, during the Dunkirk City Council Meeting, neighbors voiced their concerns about the 84% property tax hike.

Patricia Schanzlin, who has lived in Dunkirk for 24 years, is rethinking whether she made the right choice.

"What I am paying now for my property taxes, I barely stay afloat," said Schanzlin.

The City Council passed the huge increase during a meeting on Saturday morning. The council voted to override Mayor Kate Wdowiasz's original proposal, which would have increased property taxes by 108%.

"I don't want to say 84% is better than 108% because we are still in a no-win situation, and there's no bright light at the end of the tunnel," said Schanzlin.

Mayor Kate Wdowiasz did not comment or even make a statement when 7 News asked for one on Monday, but 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson had an opportunity to speak with her directly on Tuesday night.

"The new tax hike will be about $60 on average a month on a house that's assessed at 50,000 dollars, which is about the average increase," said Mayor Wdowiasz.

Mayor Wdowiasz says she will listen to taxpayers' concerns and seek revenues to help with the costs.

"I will take constructive criticism at every turn because I am here for the community," said Mayor Wdowiasz.

Councilmember Natalie Luczkowiak tells 7 News the budget is still unacceptable for a city with a poverty rate of 25%.

"I don't mean to blame anyone for our financial demise. We could have worked so much harder and done better—perhaps me too—but it was a great disservice to the community," said Luczkowiak.

Councilman at Large Nick Weiser says the tax hike is one of the smaller ones in the area.

"This represents a period of significant change in the city. I would encourage people to know that this isn't as high as some of our neighboring communities regarding the tax rate," said Weiser.

The property tax hike takes effect in January, with taxpayers having to pay come March.