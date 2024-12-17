'I don’t know that I can handle this': City of Dunkirk approves 84 percent property tax hike

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lawmakers in the City of Dunkirk voted to approve an 84% property tax hike on Saturday, a decision that frustrated many taxpayers and business owners.

Dunkirk councilman at-large Nick Weiser told me this final decision to increase property taxes by 84% came after the city council voted to override the original proposal by Mayor Kate Wdowiasz that would have increased property taxes by 108%.

"If I were to describe it in one word, I would say unprecedented," Weiser said in an interview with 7 News earlier this month. 'Unprecedented': Dunkirk Common Council aims to lower tax rates in the 2025 proposed budget

Q: “What is going into this tax increase that residents are going to get out of it?”

Weiser: “This is an effort to close the $5.6 million gap, to fill a $5.6 million budget deficit, and so we are not including new services.”

Weiser told me that the budget deficit was caused by years of the city’s failure to balance the budget properly over the past 30 years, and as a result, this change is here to stay.

WKBW According to US Census data, 24.9% of the City of Dunkirk's population lives in poverty.

One taxpayer has already started a Change.org petition, saying this hike, combined with inflation and the cost of living, will make it nearly impossible to stay financially afloat.

I reached out to Mayor Wdowiasz. I was told she was unavailable for comment and could not provide any statement.