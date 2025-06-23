DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants the New York Power Authority to develop a nuclear power plant somewhere in upstate NY and Sen. George Borrello believes the mothballed NRG plant in Dunkirk would be the perfect location.

Borrello said that the coal-fired NRG plant in Dunkirk has been shut down for nine years, leaving a significant gap in the city's tax revenue and contributing to ongoing financial difficulties.

WATCH: Could the NRG plant in Dunkirk become a nuclear power plant?

"We are an industrial area that is used to producing power, and we have the largest source of clean energy in New York state, with the Niagara Power Project and the hydroelectric power, so there's certainly the infrastructure in place to do it here and with the shortest path to viability," Borrello told 7 News.

The state senator emphasized the multiple benefits a nuclear facility could bring to the region.

"It will generate not only power that is desperately needed by New York State, but it will restore the lost property taxes that the plant was paying," Borello said. "Which has led to the financial crisis in the City of Dunkirk, and most importantly, if my Democratic colleagues are serious about generating clean renewable energy, then this is the way to do it."

WATCH: 'Nuclear is the answer': Gov. Hochul announces plan to build nuclear power plant in upstate New York

While Governor Hochul's announcement Monday about nuclear energy initiatives didn't name specific sites, Borrello indicated that a coalition of Chautauqua County officials has already been lobbying for the NRG plant to be considered — and will continue to do so.

One of the major challenges, according to Borrello, will be convincing Albany officials about the safety of nuclear energy.

