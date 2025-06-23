LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is directing the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and construct a new nuclear plant in upstate New York.
The goal is to meet the growing demand for power supply in New York with clean energy.
"Some people say you can't clean the grid and grow it at the same time — sounds like defeatism to me," Hochul said.
WATCH: 'Nuclear is the answer': Gov. Hochul announces plan to build nuclear power plant in upstate New York
The governor made the announcement at the Niagara Power Project on Monday.
"We've had decades of people living in our state with nuclear right next door," said Hochul. "Their energy is going to be reliable regardless of what happens with the weather."
Hochul said she is trying to move fast on this project, while focusing on affordability, safety and protecting the environment.
"Ratepayers must know that there's going to be reliability, no cost escalation, and they'll be able to see into the future what their bills will look like," said Hochul. "It'll power a million homes with clean energy and reduce harmful emissions by 37 million metric tons."
Hochul's team said right now the plan is to build it somewhere "upstate."
New York State Senator George Borrello (R), of New York's 57th District, agrees with Hochul on building a nuclear plant. Borrello told 7 News he's calling on the governor to bring it to the former NRG plant in Dunkirk.
WATCH: Could the NRG plant in Dunkirk become a nuclear power plant?
The New York Public Interest Group is against Hochul's announcement. NYPIG released the following statement:
"New Yorkers must not be fooled a third time about the purported benefits of nuclear power. The public should demand that Governor Hochul deliver a full independent public vetting of her latest nuclear power plan. That means allowing the entire state to be part of the discussion, examining the expected costs (including the industry’s history of cost overruns), examining the waste storage requirements (on-site forever?), and examining the full cost impacts both directly and indirectly, such as what New York Power Authority projects will be scrapped in order to fund the building of a new nuclear power facility. The fact that the governor is eyeing new, untested approaches to nuclear power underscore the need for a full, transparent process."