LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is directing the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and construct a new nuclear plant in upstate New York.

The goal is to meet the growing demand for power supply in New York with clean energy.

"Some people say you can't clean the grid and grow it at the same time — sounds like defeatism to me," Hochul said.

WATCH: 'Nuclear is the answer': Gov. Hochul announces plan to build nuclear power plant in upstate New York

The governor made the announcement at the Niagara Power Project on Monday.

"We've had decades of people living in our state with nuclear right next door," said Hochul. "Their energy is going to be reliable regardless of what happens with the weather."

Hochul said she is trying to move fast on this project, while focusing on affordability, safety and protecting the environment.

"Ratepayers must know that there's going to be reliability, no cost escalation, and they'll be able to see into the future what their bills will look like," said Hochul. "It'll power a million homes with clean energy and reduce harmful emissions by 37 million metric tons."

Hochul's team said right now the plan is to build it somewhere "upstate."

New York State Senator George Borrello (R), of New York's 57th District, agrees with Hochul on building a nuclear plant. Borrello told 7 News he's calling on the governor to bring it to the former NRG plant in Dunkirk.

WATCH: Could the NRG plant in Dunkirk become a nuclear power plant?

The New York Public Interest Group is against Hochul's announcement. NYPIG released the following statement: