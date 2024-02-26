'Costs keep going up': Last Catholic school in Chautauqua County seeks financial aid

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Northern Chautauqua Catholic School, the last Catholic school in its county, is praying for more financial support to continue providing parochial education to its neighbors.

The pre-K through eighth grade school currently accommodates over 160 kids, 14 teachers and four teacher aides, but Andrew Ludwig, the school's principal, said it's facing a financial strain.

"The diocese has not supported us in four years," he said. "Costs keep going up. What we don't want to do is keep raising tuition and price our families out of our school."

Northern Chautauqua Catholic School is now turning to other options to help keep their doors open. They are now a "pilot school" for the Catholic Children's Learning Corporation — a nonprofit working to support Catholic Elementary Schools in Western New York.

However, Ludwig said he feels a lack of support from the Buffalo Diocese.

"It's a little frustrating when the diocese won't recognize the funding program," he said.

Charlotte, Emilia and Sophie Sharon are sisters who attend Northern Chautauqua Catholic School. Their mother, Janie Villella-Sharon, is a music teacher at the school as well.

"The kids leave here every day with a smile on their face," Villella-Sharon said. "My children count down the days in the summer until it's time to go back to school."

Many Catholic schools in the Western New York region have been closing — the most recent being Saint Andrew's Day School in the Town of Tonawanda. These school closures are forcing parents to find alternative options for school.

"Last year, we had a whole family come from Saint Aloysius that closed," Villella-Sharon said. "They came down here. They get bused down here to go to school."

Northern Chautauqua Catholic School is the last private Catholic school in Chautauqua County, and Villella-Sharon told 7 News reporter Hannah Ferrera teachers, parents and students may have to make drastic changes if the school's doors were to close.

"I would lose my job," she said. "My kids and I would have to find another space, and more than likely in our circumstance, we would probably end up moving so that my children could have the best possible education.

Villella Sharon's daughters told Ferrera they enjoy being able to see their family while at school.

"When I go into my mom's classroom and Sophie is in there, she gives me a really big hug," Charlotte said. "Sometimes when I have art, I make pictures for my mommy and I bring them to her class, or I sometimes slide them under the door."

Ferrera spoke with the Buffalo Diocese who told her:

" ... Based on the latest financials provided ... their [Northern Chautauqua Catholic School] financials are stable, and the diocese doesn't have any concern." Buffalo Diocese

However, Ludwig is hoping the school can reach a more comfortable financial spot.

"It's been one miracle after another that's helped keep this place open," he said. "Our biggest fear is we're going to run out of miracles."