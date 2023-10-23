Cockaigne Ski Resort announces it will not open for the 2023-24 season

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cockaigne Ski Resort, located in Cherry Creek, has announced it will not open for the 2023-24 season.

The announcement was made in a post on its Facebook page:

"It is with sadness that we share that Cockaigne Ski Resort will not open for the 2023-2024 season. This includes our food and beverage operation.



To all of our past team members, ski clubs, jelly rollers, season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – Thank You for your support over the years and for being the true spirit of skiing.



Sincerely,



Cockaigne Resort Management"

A new ownership group took over in 2018 and announced new plans for the 425-acre resort that included a brand new lodge at the foot of the bunny hill. The previous lodge burned to the ground in a 2011 fire.

7 News spoke to Mark Geise, the Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, who said they did all they could to help the current owners succeed.

READ MORE: 'They were kind of hit by the perfect storm': Cockaigne Resort will not open for the 2023-24 season