'A platform to express themselves': Jamestown business owner helps students customize their own sneakers

JAMESTOWN, N.Y (WKBW) — A chance to have some fresh, free shoes is an opportunity any teenager would jump at. And that's why Christopher Saldarriagga figured it'd be the perfect chance to give back.

"Plain whites, everybody wears, but having a plain white that you can say speaks to the character you are, it's an outward expression of yourself," said Saldarriagga.

He's done it with a number of students in the Jamestown area and most recently with students from Randolph Academy.

Christopher Saldarriaga Students create "A Mile in My Shoes"



The goal is to start with the shoes and finish by teaching them a life lesson.

"Being able to be heard, but also hearing from someone else that's 10 years older than them, like this person has been through adversity similar to me, and yet looking at them on the other side inspiring me," said Saldarriaga.

He tells me he moved to Jamestown from New York City and, over the years, faced several hardships.

He opened his business Uptwn Kix in 2023 and has been on a mission to give back.

Christopher Saldarriaga Saldarriaga and the students with their shoes



"These kids receiving a platform to express themselves in a world full of not being heard is just very meaningful to them," said Saldarriaga.

His goal is to expand "Custom Futures" to a non-profit to be able to expand his reach and inspire the next generation.

For more information on Uptwn Kix, click here.