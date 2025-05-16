South Park High School to honor fallen veterans with new memorial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, South Park High School will unveil a new permanent memorial honoring 29 alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, coinciding with Armed Forces Day.

The memorial, located inside the school’s Hall of Honor, aims to recognize the service and sacrifices of its former students. The display will feature a plaque commemorating each of the 29 individuals who served in World War II and were awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross Medal by the state of New York.

Terri Schuta, a 1978 graduate and former principal of South Park, emphasized the importance of preserving the school's history.

“We have a lot to honor here,” she said. “We just wanted to make sure every piece of our history is in here.”

The medals will be displayed in the Hall of Honor, holding particular significance as many of the veterans have no known surviving family members.

Matt Parsons, a 1970 graduate who has dedicated years to researching the school’s military alumni through the Fallen Warrior Project, noted that the memorial serves as a vital connection for these heroes.

“They were airmen, they were marines, they were sailors, and they made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Parsons highlighted the role the memorial plays in providing a sense of family for the fallen service members.

“We couldn't find their families for nine of them…they have no family, so we’re the only family they have left,” he explained.

The newly unveiled memorial aims not only to remember these individuals but also to inspire current and future students.

“I think they’re role models for those students there, somebody they can look to and admire,” Parsons said. “They gave everything they had when their country asked them for it.”

Schuta echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s really about looking and reading about these young men and saying thank you.”

The dedication ceremony will be an opportunity for the community to come together to honor its fallen heroes and ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten.

