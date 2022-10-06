South Park High alumnus reflects on tree planting nearly 40 years ago

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — John Walton, a Buffalo native, proudly calls himself a “tree hugger”.

Nearly 50 years ago, in 1974, during his senior year, he helped plant four trees for an Earth Day project outside of South Park High School and three are still standing today.

WKBW Photo from 1975, Walton in a white shirt, during tree planting outside school.

Now living out of town, Walton visits the trees whenever he comes back to the Queen City.

“It's wonderful. It's great to see and it's part of my history — part of the school's history,” Walton reflected.

WKBW John Walton hugs the tree he helped plant in 1974 outside South Park High School in Buffalo.

Walton is proud that his tree-planting work is living on through generations of students.

“It's still a great community. There’s a great sense of pride here in Buffalo and no matter where you live — even if you move away from here — you want to come back and visit,” remarked Walton.

WKBW Looking up into one of three trees planted in 1974.

Walton retired to North Carolina, but his love for his school remains strong.

“I think keeping a sense of memory about where you came from and coming back to it from time to time to see how it has prospered,” Walton explained.

WKBW South Park Principal Michael Morris walks with John Walton in the school hallway.

Walton was greeted by South Park Principal Michael Morris and although he has visited the outside of his school, it was the first time in 47 years that Walton walked the school halls.

“This is great — great to be back,” declared Walton as he walked up the school staircase.

Walton tells me his former Principal John Mattimore was instrumental in making sure the school was part of civic events.

“Nice to meet you! I'm Learsi,” Learsi Sabala said. “Hi, my pleasure,” replied Walton.

WKBW South Park senior Learsi Sabala meets John Walton.

Walton was also greeted by current South Park senior Learsi Sabala, who was amazed to learn he planted the trees outside her school building more than four decades ago.

“Ah, I mean it's awesome to see somebody that went here,” Sabala responded.

For this generation, school life can be filled with pressures from social media, and other mental health traumas and not always the happy high school experiences as Walton feels he lived.

WKBW Banner inside South Park High School.

“How do students navigate that because it doesn't seem like happy times for kids these days?” Buckley asked.

“I think the staff here at South Park has helped every student improve in that area and I think they want the best for us in here,” Sabala commented.

Two different generations are linked by one school.

