South Buffalo blasted by lake effect

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snow Friday. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.

“And it was just like boom — like three feet of snow — where did we get this from?” reacted Nayshawn Clayburn.

A trip along South Park is where I talked with Clayburn who lives nearby and had just helped someone push their car out of the snow.

“We're the City of Good Neighbors. It's all about helping each other out in times of crisis like this,” Clayburn remarked.

There were people venturing out by foot and by car.

Over on McKinley Parkway private contractors, hired by the city, were digging in to dig out.

Front loaders were being used to remove piles of snow and put the snow into dump trucks along the main thoroughfares but many side streets are still untouched.

At the corner of McKinley and Whitfield is where I talked with Fran Sullivan. He grew up in South Buffalo, but now lives in Tennessee.

Sullivan was supposed to attend Sunday's BUffalo Bills game, until it was moved to Detroit.

But Sullivan and his wife were instead helping to dig out the home of his 96-year-old mother.

“So are you digging her out today?” Buckley asked. “We are. We’re not going anywhere, but it would be nice make sure a rescue squad can get in or something if we had to,” Sullivan responded.

“What's it like coming back here and dealing with this again?” Buckley questioned “Ahh it's a little different when you're older right? But we had a good trip in,” replied Sullivan.

Sullivan says he was surprised to see how much snow has fallen in south Buffalo since Thursday night.

“We went to bed — it was maybe six inches of snow and it was pretty calm, but the lightning and thunder was weird,” recalled Sullivan.

There were a lot of cars trying to drive through the snow, with some getting stuck and getting in the way of the snow removal work that is underway. Best advice…please, if you do not have to be out, give crews a chance to do their work.

More lake snows are heading into South Buffalo Friday evening. A lake effect snow warning will continue for Buffalo until Sunday at 1 p.m.