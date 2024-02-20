'Something's got to be done': A call for New York lawmakers to take action after increase in car thefts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island woman wants to help give a voice to car theft victims across Western New York. She is urging residents to sign a petition calling for change.

Recently, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia wrote a letter in The Buffalo News to Western New Yorkers voicing his frustration with an uptick in certain crimes, including car thefts. He also pointed to bail reform as one of the reasons for the spike in stolen cars.

"This is my poor vehicle that has been broken into twice," explained Buffalo resident Sierra Watson who also said she feels violated.

"They bashed the windows in both sides and there's still a bunch of glass in there," said Watson.

According to Watson, not only was her car damaged but her laptop was stolen and it didn't end there. After her boss loaned her a company car, she parked that vehicle outside her apartment and made sure the doors were locked and valuables removed but she says they still broke into it.

Her boss, who lives on Grand Island, also feels violated.

Lindsey Cruz said a few weeks ago someone tried to steal their car from their driveway.

"The car has a very loud exhaust and they probably weren't expecting that so when they turned the car on it was so loud it practically rattled the house so of course my husband and I heard it and ran outside. They had a getaway car. There were multiple people. They had already looted our cars for what was in the vehicle," said Cruz.

Cruz posted about what happened on social media and found a lot of people have similar stories.

"The response was overwhelming. People just in the comment section, hundreds of comments! My car was stolen last week. My car was broken into 2 nights ago and I just couldn't believe these were all Island residents," said Cruz.

That's when she started a petition asking people to advocate for change to bail reform.

Watson says she was one of the first to sign the petition because it's needed.

"We have to be more aware of what's going on and feel safe again. Just locking the car doors wasn't enough they came back two times and they're still going to do what they want to do," said Watson.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia says law enforcement officials are seeing a lot of repeat offenders.

"We're the only state in the nation, New York, that does not empower the judges to make a decision on detaining someone whose a dangerous person to the community. That needs to be changed," said Sheriff Garcia.

Sheriff Garcia said lawmakers also need to change the "repeat offender status" which he said allows alleged criminals to remain free until their trial even if they are accused numerous times.

Watson, who has been targeted three times, is worried it could happen again.

"It really hurts and something's got to be done about it," said Watson.

Watson and Cruz are urging residents to sign the petition encouraging changes to current bail reform laws in New York State.

