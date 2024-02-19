'No consequences, accountability, repercussions': A message about crime from the Erie County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Law Enforcement officials are calling for changes to bail reform after an uptick in certain crimes.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia got the conversation going with an op-ed published in The Buffalo News this weekend.

According to the sheriff, New York bail reform laws are impacting how his office can handle a top crime trend in our region.

Sheriff Garcia says car thefts continue to be a problem and when deputies make a stolen car arrest they often have no choice but to release the suspects back into the community.

"All this bail reform has done is improve the conditions for people that committed the crime," Garcia explained.

Sheriff Garcia said he is increasingly concerned for the safety of this community.

"We're the only State in the nation, New York, that does not empower the judges to make a decision on detaining someone who is a dangerous person to the community," said the sheriff.

Garcia said his office is joining other agencies throughout the state to lobby for change in Albany.

"You see this from Grand Island to Clarence. The City of Buffalo and some of those suburban areas are having double-digit car thefts in a week and sometimes day. People are stealing cars at a record rate. There's no consequences, accountability, repercussions," he said.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Penny Wolfgang said the laws make it impossible in some cases for judges to hold a suspect even if they think they are dangerous.

7 News spoke with Wolfgang by phone about bail reform.

"There are certain crimes that are listed and the courts can not set cash bail on certain crimes and among them are petty larcenies and minor thefts and property crimes and so there is no discretion because the law specifically eliminates those charges from bail," said Wolfgang.

Garcia is urging lawmakers to make changes soon.

"We need a voice. We need as many people to lobby our legislators and it's both Republicans and Democrats it doesn't matter."

Sheriff Garcia also urges you to take extra precautions including locking your vehicles and your homes. He said his office has increased patrols and wants residents to be on alert.