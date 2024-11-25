'Something we're really excited about': Naval & Military Park to host new 'Blue Nose' winter tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's that time of year when Buffalo's waterfront winds down, and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park scales down operations for the season.

"It is a sad day, people bring humanity to the ships," said Shane Stephenson, Director of Museum Collections.

There is a lot to celebrate though. With 55,000 visitors, they're back at pre-COVID attendance levels.

Derek Heid Visitors stop by the museum on the last official day of the season



Now, they will prep for next season.

"It's gonna be our crew, our staff and a few other people just working on bringing some spaces back that haven't been open on the tour route," said Stephenson.

But before that, there will be new things to enjoy at the park this winter.

"It's something we're really excited about," said Stephenson. "We are hosting what we're calling Blue Nose winter tours this year."

Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park Blue Nose Winter Tours flyer



The term “Blue Nose” is a Navy tradition that recognizes sailors who cross the Arctic Circle, and ships at the park have all crossed the Arctic Circle at some point during their service.

Those are tours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The museum will be open during those and other specialty tours, click here for more information.