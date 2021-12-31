Some WNY restaurants temporarily closing due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New York restaurants have announced they will be temporarily shutting down because of staffing issues due to COVID-19.

'The Place' in Buffalo and 'Rick's on Main' in East Aurora both announced on social media Thursday that they will be closed, including on New Year's Eve.

'The Place' says they are hoping to reopen by January 4, 2022.

'Rick's on Main' did not give an estimated reopening date.

State health officials say a new daily high in positive COVID-19 cases was set across New York on Tuesday, over 67,000 people tested positive.