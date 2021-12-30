Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York sets new record for COVID-19 cases in a single day

items.[0].videoTitle
Over 67,000 people tested positive in one day.
Posted at 12:08 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 00:08:49-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new daily high in COVID-19 cases was set across the state of New York on Tuesday, over 67,000 people tested positive. More than half of those positives were from New York City.

Medical experts say due to Omicron’s level of contagiousness, positivity numbers will continue to climb.

“What we do know is the number of our cases are going to go up, no question. It’s just so much more contagious,” explained Nancy Nielsen with University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine.

With positivity going up, Western New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased over the past two weeks.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.16.33 PM.png

That is not the case, statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.17.36 PM.png

According to the state, 97 people died of COVID on Tuesday, 10 in Erie County.

Compared to this time in 2020, during the first winter surge, there are six times the number of positive tests in New York. However, there are one thousand fewer people in the hospital because of the virus compared to this time last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!