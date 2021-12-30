New York sets new record for COVID-19 cases in a single day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new daily high in COVID-19 cases was set across the state of New York on Tuesday, over 67,000 people tested positive. More than half of those positives were from New York City.

Medical experts say due to Omicron’s level of contagiousness, positivity numbers will continue to climb.

“What we do know is the number of our cases are going to go up, no question. It’s just so much more contagious,” explained Nancy Nielsen with University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine.

With positivity going up, Western New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased over the past two weeks.

NYS

That is not the case, statewide.

NYS

According to the state, 97 people died of COVID on Tuesday, 10 in Erie County.

Compared to this time in 2020, during the first winter surge, there are six times the number of positive tests in New York. However, there are one thousand fewer people in the hospital because of the virus compared to this time last year.