Some New York schools are rescheduling state tests after issues were reported on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several schools are rescheduling their state testing for grades 3-8 after issues were reported with the computer-based testing platform.

The New York State Education Department said it knew of the issues and that only 10 percent of schools were impacted. It says immediate actions were taken to resolve the problems, and the statewide testing system is now functioning at full capacity.

Buffalo and Orchard Park were just two of several districts that reported issues. Both districts posted a message on their website saying more information will be shared regarding new testing dates.

The education department says tens of thousands of students successfully completed their tests without issue, and it remains confident everyone will have time to complete their assessments.