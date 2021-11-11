Some National Fuel customers may see added "billing adjustment" on future bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some National Fuel customers may see an additional charge on an upcoming bill.

According to a National Fuel spokesperson, the company stopped doing in-house meter readings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led them to regularly give estimates on monthly bills. The company resumed in-house meter readings in July 2021.

Now, some customers may be seeing a “rate or billing adjustment” on their monthly statement, possibly resulting in a higher bill than usual. The adjustment is a result of the accurate meter reading.

“It is a catch-up from what was estimated to the actual energy usage that they had in their home over the time that their meter was not read,” says Karen Merkel, spokesperson for National Fuel.

National Fuel says this is not a widespread situation and only impacts customers with indoor meters.

National Fuel says customers are asked to call with any billing questions and can offer payment assistance programs or an installment plan, if needed.

Customers are also able to submit their own meter reading to National Fuel online or over the phone.

Back in October, the company announced customers could see a higher bill this winter due to rising natural gas prices.