National Fuel: expect your heating bill to increase 43% this winter

Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rising natural gas prices has National Fuel warning its customers of a higher gas bill this winter.

"The estimated average residential customer's winter heating bill – November through March – will total $714. This is a 43% increase compared to the last winter heating season bill when the typical customer paid $498," wrote National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel, in a press release Thursday.

National Fuel attributes the rise in prices to fluctuation in the supply-and-demand of natural gas.

"New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) natural gas pricing for deliveries this upcoming winter recently topped $6 per MMBtu, more than doubling last winter when pricing averaged under $3 per MMBtu," added Merkel.

Those eligible for HEAP assistance can already apply for help.

“We expect another busy HEAP season. In light of COVID-19-related safety concerns, we are urging residents with heat service currently on and without a shut off notice to file HEAP applications online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov [mybenefits.ny.gov], by emailing heaphotline@erie.gov to request an application, or by calling the HEAP Phone Center at 858-7644,” said Daniel Szewc, ECDSS Assistant Deputy Commissioner, in a press release last week.

National Fuel says you can also reach out to them if assistance is needed in paying for heating bills.

