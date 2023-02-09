Some marvelous mushrooms are growing in Gasport thanks to Heartland Organics

GASPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — A few years ago Elaine Barnett turned her family homestead into a mushroom farm. She learned all about growing mushrooms from the Cooperative Extension and is glad she did. She says " I love it, absolutely love it."

Her business is called Heartland Organics. Elaine says some of the mushrooms have healing properties, adding "lion's mane which is the one everyone wants, it can regenerate neurons in the brain."

The Growing process is quite involved and takes patience. Some of Elaines seven varieties of "shrooms" can take up to three months to harvest. She says "A lot of people say I want to grow mushrooms, but then they just buy them because there's a lot to it."

She has a store on the property where she sells her mushrooms, mushroom coffee, mushroom jerky as well as other organic items. Elaine says the coolest thing about the mushroom is "It's medicinal properties. And I think they are going to save the world, but that's another story."

Heartland Organics is at 8999 Ridge Road Gasport, NY 14067 and you can get hours and more details at their website.