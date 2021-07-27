Some boats return to the slips of Sturgeon Point Marina

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time in 2021, boats are back in slips at Sturgeon Point Marina.

"She's agreed to open two rows of slips at this point and they're working on repairs for a third row and then maybe a fourth row out of seven I believe," Diane Steel, a member of Save Surgeon Point, said.

Town of Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler said she has gathered $1.9 million from congress to repair the remaining docks. She said in a Facebook post, "Please remember, the marina is not closed. It does not need to be saved. What the marina needs is to be repaired and improved in a way that will benefit all of our residents financially and safely."

But members of the group Save Sturgeon Point said those slips, and even dredging the marina, didn't come without a fight.

"We fought like hell to get it dredged, to get the gas stop in, and to get a few boats in the slip," Peter Bogulski, a member of Save Sturgeon Point, said.

So residents are asking, why do they have to fight?

"Why do we have to fight City Hall for the asset that brings everyone to town? The tourism that this marina brings to Evans? People stop at the grocery stores, they stop at the local gas stations. They use our bait shops," Kimberly Frost, a member of Save Sturgeon Point, said.

Hosler said she has organized a Sturgeon Point Advisory Board to raise money to continue to repair the marina. She said they've already gathered $1.6 million in grants to repair the breakwall.

Members of the group save sturgeon point said they hope those repairs do happen so the 2022 boating season can come back full force.

"I hope the whole marina is open and used well. I hope to see every slip down here. I hope to see the rescue boat down here," Frost said.

"May 15th, everything's open. Everything," Bogulski said.