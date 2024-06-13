'So important for our families': Senate to vote on the Right to IVF Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are so many ways to make a family these days and local experts say more people are turning toward IVF or in vitro fertilization.

"1 in 6 couples will struggle to get pregnant and it's a huge number and a lot of people weren't talking about it previously, now it's very much coming to the forefront because of the changes in insurance," said Colby Damon, Nurse Practitioner at Buffalo Infertility and IVF Associates.

In 2020, New York State passed a law requiring private health plans to cover IVF.

But when the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer says reproductive freedoms like IVF were put at risk.

The goal is to give that access back with the Right to IVF Act.

"We're very supportive of this moving forward because it's gonna be so important for our families," said Damon.

This bill would establish your right to IVF services and make them more affordable, per Schumer.

"We should all make sure our public healthcare covers it as well, but this will take giant steps forward in making sure it's covered by insurance," said Schumer.

Easing the financial burden on a tough and emotional process, one Damon understands well. Before she was a provider, she was a patient.

Colby Damon Piper and Reilly are both active in sports and have black belts in taekwando



Her twins Piper and Reilly will be 11 in October.

"Every day I just look at them and think 'How lucky am I that science was able to help us in that way,'" said Damon.

Senators will vote on the bill on Thursday.