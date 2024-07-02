'So heartwarming': A second life for a dog rescued from a Cheektowaga dog fighting ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two years ago, Cheektowaga police got a tip about suspected dog fighting at a house on Andrews Avenue.

Police arrived to find nine dogs, all with numerous wounds and scars, and the remains of two others on the property.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old James A. Jackson was sentenced on felony animal cruelty charges in the case.

Jackson admitted he trained three pit bull mixed breed dogs, two males and one female, with the intent for the dogs to engage in animal fighting and intentionally deprived the dogs of food and medical treatment. Cheektowaga man sentenced on animal cruelty charges after dog fighting investigation

Shortly after police found the injured dogs, they were taken in by the SPCA and put up for adoption.

Among the dogs that were injured was a young, skinny black pitbull mix.

Debbie, a Southtowns mother who already had one dog, happened to stop by the SPCA and was looking around, she told 7 News’ Senior Reporter Maki Becker.

“One of the volunteers said we have a 'case dog' and I asked, 'what's a case dog?' And she said, 'well, he was brought in from a case. I can't tell you anything more about it, but...there was an arrest'," said Debbie.

It was Frankie. He was skinny and covered in scars at various stages of healing, but Debbie said she instantly fell in love.

She brought her other dog, Luca, to meet him and they quickly began playing with each other.

She brought Frankie home where he enjoys a happy life playing with Luca, chasing after squirrels, splashing in water and cuddling with his family.

Lindsey Wood, the chief investigations officer at the SPCA, and fellow investigator William Heine visited Debbie and the dogs Tuesday afternoon after Jackson was sentenced.

“So heartwarming to finally have an opportunity to see a positive outcome,” Wood told 7 News. “A gentleman finally went to jail for what he had done and hopefully he will never do it again, especially with a 30-year no-animal order."