Cheektowaga man sentenced on animal cruelty charges after dog fighting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man who previously pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after a dog fighting investigation has been sentenced.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old James A. Jackson was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court and received a one-year sentence for his conviction in the animal cruelty case. According to the DA, it will be served concurrent to his determinate sentence of two years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision on a gun charge in a separate case.

An investigation began after Cheektowaga police received an anonymous tip regarding dog fighting in April 2022. SPCA Serving Erie County investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Andrews Avenue in Cheektowaga and recovered evidence common in dog fighting operations inside and outside the home. Three dogs were seized from the home and the remains of two dogs were recovered from the backyard.

According to the district attorney's office, Jackson admitted he trained three pit bull mixed breed dogs, two males and one female, with the intent for the dogs to engage in animal fighting and intentionally deprived the dogs of food and medical treatment. He pleaded guilty to all eight counts in the indictment in March 2024.



Three counts of prohibition of animal fighting (Class “E” felonies under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

Four counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance (Class “A” misdemeanors under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

One count of prohibition of animal fighting, possession, sale or making of animal fighting paraphernalia (Class “B” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law)

A final “no animal” order was issued, prohibiting Jackson from owning or caring for any animals for the next 30 years.

According to the district attorney's office, the charges against a co-defendant for their alleged role in the dog fighting case will be dismissed after the sentencing.