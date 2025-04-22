'So extremely bad': McKinley Mall shoppers raise concerns over pothole issues

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — McKinley Mall customers are sharing their frustrations about the deteriorating condition of the parking lots and surrounding roads, which they claim are plagued by potholes.

Megan DePerro reached out to 7 News in an email stating, "It's a gigantic reason why businesses leave, new businesses refuse to come, and people refuse to shop there."

So I met Megan and her mother, Sharon, at the mall to see the conditions firsthand. They said deep potholes are damaging vehicles and deterring shoppers.

"Hope the person behind you hits their brakes so they don't hit the back of your car, because it's so extremely bad," Megan said.

"As the roads get worse, we question whether we should even come because it's so difficult to drive through," Sharon DePerro added.

Attempts to reach the owner of McKinley Mall, Summit Properties USA, for comment have been unsuccessful. However, the company recently informed Buffalo Business First that additional work on the parking lots is expected to take place in the coming months.

I will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.