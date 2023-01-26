Smithsonian leaders discover Buffalo’s African-American history

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo's Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor getting the attention of some members of the Smithsonian Institution.

The Washington, D.C. guests are with the future Smithsonian American Women's History museum.

“We're so excited to be in Buffalo because I will just have to say Buffalo's history is national history,” declared Lisa Sasaki, interim director, Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

WKBW Lisa Sasaki, interim director, Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

The national museum is not built yet and it's only in the very early planning stages.

But representing Buffalo on the national committee for the future museum is New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. She invited the group to tour the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

WKBW Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes

“Clearly the fact that Lisa Sasaki and her team showed up here in Buffalo, in January, to move this process forward says that we're not willing to be patient and rest on our laurels. We want to push forward and make this thing happen,” explained Peoples-Stokes. “It’s going to be an epic museum that honors women’s history.”

”The amazing stories of women here in Buffalo throughout American history are such an important part of our national story that of course we need to be here,” reflected Sasaki.

The tour started inside the Michigan Street Baptist Church, one of the final stops along the Underground Railroad for escaped slaves and where activist Mary Talbert conducted her historic work.

WKBW Inside Michigan Street Church.

“We can't necessarily promise right now who exactly is going in there, but I can say that stories such as Mary's — incredibility important for everybody to be able to see themselves within the new museum,” explained Sasaki.

“That to have our voices in this national conversation will mean so much to ensuring that the legacy of all these great women who were here in our city will be heard by the nation and by the world,” noted Lillie Willey-Upshaw, chair, Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, African-American Heritage Corridor Commission.

WKBW Lillie Willey-Upshaw, chair, Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, African-American Heritage Corridor Commission.

After touring the Michigan Street Church and the Nash House, the tour continued over on Broadway to the Colored Musicians Club and onto WUFO Radio.

WKBW Inside Nash House.

“It's just wonderful because I think that there's a lot of hidden treasures in Buffalo,” Willey-Upshaw remarked.

The WNY Women Making History Committee has created the first community regional fundraiser for the Smithsonian Women's Museum.

WKBW Alice Jacobs, board president, Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

“So that our voices are heard there — so that the history of the iconic women who are connected with Buffalo is reflected there and also that everyday women heroes in Buffalo are reflected there as well,” commented, Alice Jacobs, board president, Albright-Knox Art Gallery. “I'm a real believer in the power of museums to help us remember the past and to dream and be inspired for the future.”

WKBW The group visited Michigan Corridor.

The Smithsonian visit ends Thursday evening with an event at the Westin on Delaware Avenue that will bring together about 300 guests.

