Skyway now open following closure due to high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo asked drivers to avoid the Skyway (Route 5) in downtown Buffalo Friday afternoon as it was closed around 12:30 p.m. due to high winds. The closure stretched from Ridge Road in Lackawanna to Church Street in Buffalo.

Around the same time as the closure, a tractor-trailer could be seen on NITTEC cameras blocking one westbound lane of the skyway with significant damage to its load. Traffic in the other westbound lane was backed up out of view of the camera.

The Skyway (Route 5) was reopened around 3 p.m. Friday