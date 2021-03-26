Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skyway now open following closure due to high winds

items.[0].image.alt
NITTEC
A damaged tractor trailer blocks traffic on the Skyway on March 26, 2021
skyway tractor trailer march 26
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:24:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo asked drivers to avoid the Skyway (Route 5) in downtown Buffalo Friday afternoon as it was closed around 12:30 p.m. due to high winds. The closure stretched from Ridge Road in Lackawanna to Church Street in Buffalo.

Around the same time as the closure, a tractor-trailer could be seen on NITTEC cameras blocking one westbound lane of the skyway with significant damage to its load. Traffic in the other westbound lane was backed up out of view of the camera.

The Skyway (Route 5) was reopened around 3 p.m. Friday

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources