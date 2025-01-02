Skincare Essentials By Jill: A natural skincare business in WNY

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skincare Essentials By Jill is a natural skincare business owned and operated by Jill Miller. Her products specialize in treating acne, dry skin, eczema dark spots and hyper pigmentation.

After working as a nurse for over 16 years, Miller decided to start this business in 2019 because of her daughter.

"She was born with infant eczema, and it didn't sit right with me to put steroids on a six, eight week old baby. I was adamant on how I could help find a good moisturizer for her," said Miller.

So she created a natural eczema body butter to treat her eczema and Skincare Essentials was born. Her skincare line now featuring products including body butters, oils, face soap, exfoliating scrubs and more.

"I love taking care of people and helping people to feel the best and to know that I'm still taking care of people in a completely different line."

Miller is now partnered with Kaleida Health and Oishei Children's Hospital. In addition to her store front in Niagara Falls, you can also find her products for sale at the following locations:



Tops (Niagara Falls, Amherst, Maple Road, Jefferson, Thruway Plaza, Cheektowaga and West Seneca)

Amazon

Skincare Essentials By Jill Website

The storefront is open every weekend with the option to come in and make your own customized fragrance.