Skateboarder Tyler Stier recycles old skateboards into usable works of art.

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Tyler Stier is transforming old skateboards into usable works of art. The name of his business is Repurposed Plys and his workshop is inside GUILD@980.

He collects old skateboards, glues them together and cuts them up. It's a messy process with beautiful results. Tyler says "Instead of them sitting in a landfill, I take them here and make whatever I can out of them."

The twenty-five-year-old has been skateboarding since age six. He says Repurposed Plys got started because "I was basically just trying to fill my free time."

He makes chessboards, key holder racks, coasters, pocket knives and even large items like coffee tables. Tyler sells his work on Etsy and says "I have shipped numerous orders to Germany, to Ireland, I sent one to Australia."

Tyler would like to get his work into local gift shops and says he's already selling pieces through skate shops in the East.

With the way serious skateboarders go through boards, Tyler says he has an endless supply of raw materials. You can check him out on Instagram and Etsy.