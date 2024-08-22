Sixth person sentenced in connection to deadly stabbing of man in Lake View

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sixth defendant has been sentenced in connection to the deadly stabbing of a man in Lake View in 2022.

Elexus Dean will spend up to six months in jail followed by five years probation after pleading guilty to Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Last week, 28-year-old Jared Adamski of Hamburg was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

Adamski stabbed 25-year-old Brenden Benoit to death in a planned attack. Adamski and his co-defendants lured the victim to a wooded area with the intent to commit the crime.

Dean drove the victim, Kayleigh Skybyk-Shuh and two other people to a location near Heltz Road. Adamski, Harrison Drozen and Connor Krone were hiding in the woods waiting to assault Benoit.

When they arrived, Benoit was punched as he got out of the vehicle. He then tried to get back in the car to escape. That's when Adamski attacked him with a knife, stabbing him multiple times in both legs. Benoit was left alone in the woods and died at the scene.

21-year-old Kayleigh Skybuk-Schuh was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

22-year-old Harrison Drozen was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 5 years post-release supervision.

24-year-old Connor Krone was sentenced to time served and five years probation.

Another co-defendant was previously sentenced to 360 days of incarceration for their involvement in the crime.

