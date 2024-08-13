'I have unspeakable nightmares': 4 people sentenced for deadly 2022 stabbing of man in Lake View

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An emotional day in an Erie County courtroom for the family of a Town Boston man who was killed two years ago.

Four of six defendants appeared for sentencing Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to receive their sentencing in the July 2022 stabbing death of 25-year-old Brenden Benoit.

Benoit’s body was found in a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lake View. Investigators learned that Benoit was lured into the wooded area after he was told there would be a party. Instead, a group led by 27-year-old Jared Adamski, used a knife to brutally attack him, stabbing him multiple times and then leaving him in the woods where he died.

You can watch our reporting below from when the six suspects were arraigned in July 2022. Lakeview assault

Judge Case sentenced Adamski to a maximum of 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on first-degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to.

Three more of Adamski's co-conspirators, considered accomplices in Benoit's death, were also sentenced.



Harrison Drozen will serve 12 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter.

Kayleigh Skybyk-Schuh will serve 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter.

Connor Krone was also sentenced to serve time, followed by five years of post-release supervision for assault.

It was revealed in court that it was Skybyk-Schuh who drove Benoit to the scene. She accused him of sexually assaulting her, an accusation investigator and the judge said was “false."

Elexus Dean, who pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and now lives out of state, did not appear Tuesday and will be sentenced at a later date.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said a sixth defendant was granted youthful offender status and was already sentenced.