Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sixth person, grandmother of five victims, has died following fire on Dartmouth Avenue

dartmouth fire.jpeg
WKBW
dartmouth fire.jpeg
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:22:14-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that occurred on Dartmouth Avenue on December 31, 2022, has now claimed the life of a sixth person.

Officials previously announced five children were killed in the fire:

  • 10-year-old Aniyah Green
  • Eight-year-old Joelle Liggans
  • Seven-year-old Jalissa Liggans
  • Four-year-old Denise Keith
  • Two-year-old Nehemiah Robinson

A seven-month-old child and 63-year-old Lisa Liggans, the children's grandmother, were initially hospitalized. The seven-month-old has since been released from the hospital, and a City of Buffalo spokesperson announced that Liggans died over the weekend.

7 News spoke to Kenise Robinson, the mother of the five children killed, in January. Robinson said her children were her world and that they were able to save five others through organ donations.

"I find it amazing. There were five children saved from Aniyah, Nehemiah, and Denise's organs. I lost five, and somebody gets to keep their five," Robinson said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up