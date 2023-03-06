Sixth person, grandmother of five victims, has died following fire on Dartmouth Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that occurred on Dartmouth Avenue on December 31, 2022, has now claimed the life of a sixth person.

Officials previously announced five children were killed in the fire:

10-year-old Aniyah Green

Eight-year-old Joelle Liggans

Seven-year-old Jalissa Liggans

Four-year-old Denise Keith

Two-year-old Nehemiah Robinson

A seven-month-old child and 63-year-old Lisa Liggans, the children's grandmother, were initially hospitalized. The seven-month-old has since been released from the hospital, and a City of Buffalo spokesperson announced that Liggans died over the weekend.

7 News spoke to Kenise Robinson, the mother of the five children killed, in January. Robinson said her children were her world and that they were able to save five others through organ donations.

"I find it amazing. There were five children saved from Aniyah, Nehemiah, and Denise's organs. I lost five, and somebody gets to keep their five," Robinson said.