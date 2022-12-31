Five children killed in two-alarm fire on Dartmouth Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department has announced two additional deaths in connection to the fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue Saturday morning.

On Saturday, the department announced three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were killed in the fire.

On Monday, the fire department said a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were pronounced dead at Oishei Children's Hospital.

A total of five children were killed in the fire. Fire officials said a seven-month-old infant has been released from Oishei and a 63-year-old woman is in critical condition at ECMC with second-degree burns to her body.

Buffalo fire said investigators have ruled the fire accidental.

Community members are working to help after the deadly fire, you can find more information here.