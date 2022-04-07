Watch
Sixth Buffalo-area Starbucks location votes to unionize

Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sixth Buffalo-area Starbucks location has voted to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers, announced the location at Delaware and Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo voted to unionize Thursday. The vote was 18-1.

It is the sixth Buffalo-area location, and 11th Starbucks location nationwide, to vote to unionize.

The other Buffalo-area Starbucks locations that have voted to unionize include two locations in Cheektowaga, a second location in Buffalo and one location in each Depew and Amherst.

