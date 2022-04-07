Sixth Buffalo-area Starbucks location votes to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A sixth Buffalo-area Starbucks location has voted to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers, announced the location at Delaware and Chippewa in Downtown Buffalo voted to unionize Thursday. The vote was 18-1.

It is the sixth Buffalo-area location, and 11th Starbucks location nationwide, to vote to unionize.

The Del-Chip store in Buffalo, NY just WON their union election with a landslide vote of 18-1, becoming the 11th store to unionize nationwide and the 6th store in the Buffalo region to vote “yes” to the union! — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 7, 2022

The other Buffalo-area Starbucks locations that have voted to unionize include two locations in Cheektowaga, a second location in Buffalo and one location in each Depew and Amherst.