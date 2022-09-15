Sisters give back to hospital that helped them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pair of sisters are giving back to the hospital that helped them after they were severely burned in an accident back in May.

Cadence Czerniejewski was critically injured over Memorial Day weekend when the fire pit that she and her sisters were using to roast marshmallows tipped over.

The two received extensive treatment at Shriner Hospital in Boston, helping them recover from the burns they suffered.

As they recover, the girls and their family have received an abundance of support from the community. The pair recently got a chance to return some of that love to other children who are recovering from similar injuries.

Cadence is recovering miraculously. The doctors have said they can't even believe how far she's come in such a short amount of time.

"Thank you, Shriner Hospital, for taking care of me."

On Wednesday, the sisters thanked the hospital by paying it forward in a cuddly way.

"We're gonna give the Squishmallows to all the kids that are in Shriner Hospital."

They presented the hospital with stuffed animals that they bought with money they raised by putting on a lemonade stand this summer. All with the hope of bringing comfort to other patients.