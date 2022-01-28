Silver Creek woman sentenced to 30 days in jail for striking BPD officer with bullhorn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Creek woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for striking a Buffalo police officer with a bullhorn in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 22-year-old Savannah E. Karcz was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to 30 days in jail and three years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, around 10:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021 Karcz attempted to drive around Buffalo police vehicles that were blocking an entrance to Delaware Park. She then exited her vehicle and hit the police vehicle with her hands and yelled at the officers through a bullhorn. One of the officers attempted to move the bullhorn away from his face and Karcz struck him in the left side of the head with it. The officer was taken to ECMC and treated for pain and swelling.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Karcz's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as she has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Karcz pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the third degree in October.